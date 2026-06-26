Amid Ram Mandir Probe, Champat Rai Steps Down As Trust's General Secretary

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, resigned from his position following allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The resignation came after a First Information Report was filed against eight individuals accused of misappropriating cash and valuables donated by devotees. All eight accused have been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team continues to probe the matter.
According to Scroll, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra submitted their resignations on “moral grounds” after the alleged embezzlement case surfaced. The trust, which manages the Ram temple, initiated the complaint that led to the FIR against the accused, who were responsible for counting and handling donations at the temple.
As reported by The Indian Express, sources close to Rai stated that he stepped down to ensure an impartial investigation, emphasizing the importance of staying away from office during such allegations. The preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team, submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government, highlighted lapses and inadequate supervision in the handling of donations.
Opposition leaders and whistleblowers have alleged that cash and jewellery offerings were embezzled by temple staff under the trust’s watch as coverage revealed. The trust has denied any financial irregularities and called for a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.
“It is only proper to stay away from office when such allegations are being made. It is to ensure a free and fair investigation. There is now an FIR in the matter,” a source close to Rai was quoted as saying.
The Special Investigation Team was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on 13 June 2026 at the trust’s request, and its preliminary findings led to the registration of the FIR following the inquiry. The accused, including staff involved in counting donations and a former driver of Champat Rai, were reportedly caught on CCTV footage during the alleged embezzlement.
All eight accused were arrested on 26 June 2026, a day after the FIR was lodged. Officials confirmed that the arrests were made promptly, and the accused are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy.
The investigation is expected to widen, with authorities examining the scale of the alleged siphoning and the roles of those with direct access to donations as analysis showed. The SIT is also scrutinizing the chain of custody for donations, including collection, counting, storage, and accounting procedures.
“The SIT’s fair probe would establish the truth and those found guilty would not be spared,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, according to official communications.
Political leaders have called for transparency and accountability in the investigation. Recent developments include the submission of additional documents to the SIT by opposition figures, who have demanded that details of the trust’s finances and land deals be made public.
The controversy has led to increased scrutiny of the trust’s operations, with the investigation focusing on whether the alleged irregularities extend beyond the eight arrested individuals as reporting indicated. The SIT is expected to submit a final report after completing its expanded probe.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.