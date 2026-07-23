'Darr Chala Gaya': PM Modi is Losing His Teflon, No Going Back from Here

The problem for the Modi government is that the youth who joined the ongoing protest and faced or witnessed police violence, aren't going to come back and support them. In all likelihood, they may turn into active campaigners against the government's narrative. Most may do it online and some offline as well. But they are unlikely to forget this experience.

Something changed at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the weekend and, more so, after the police violence on Monday, 20 July. Posters and slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi began outnumbering those against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It was now much bigger than education reform, paper leaks or even the CJP.

On being asked why this happened, protester after protester said the same three words: "Darr chala gaya" (The fear is gone).

That this is happening in Central Delhi, is also significant. This is the seat of political power in the country. It is an area where PM Modi has sought to stamp his mark through the Central Vista project. Defying the police here, is a direct defiance of the PM.