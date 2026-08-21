Rahul Gandhi Sits In At Police Station With CJP Protest Pellet Gun Victim

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited a Delhi police station on 21 August 2026 to support a student injured by a pellet gun during a protest march to Parliament on 20 July. Gandhi accompanied the victim, who was hurt during the Cockroach Janta Party-led demonstration demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The group first approached Mandir Marg police station and then proceeded to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, after the initial complaint was not registered.