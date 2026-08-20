'Want a School in Name of My Father': CJP Activist & Son of Lynched Bankura Man

The family lodged an FIR at the Indas police station on 16 August, accessed by The Quint, in which they have named headmaster Dey as the key instigator of the mob, which was led by Sk Azad, Srikanta Majhi, Rohit Majhi, Oshtom Majhi, and Prasanta Majhi, and eight to 10 unidentified men. Hafeez alleges they are all BJP affiliates and local workers. Dey is the Block Level Officer (BLO) of Karisunda, and had been well-acquainted with Hafeez.

Eight people have since been arrested in connection to the crime, including Oshtom Majhi, who has been described by media reports and local sources as a "BJP leader" and booth president, along with Azad, Srikanta Majhi, Rohit Majhi, and Prasanta Majhi. Azad and others have also been named as party workers, though the party has denied any links.

Dey, however, was not among those arrested, and the activists visiting Baruipur claim he has not been seen since the attack. Hafeez and his mother as well as political activists allege Dey's role owing to the fact that it was only him that Hafeez had spoken to regarding the school inspection.

The Quint reached out to officers in Indas police station but was told to contact "senior officers". "We have arrested eight people. Those behind the crime will be punished," said one Indas Police officer over the phone without naming themself. Cops also denied getting any complaint from Hafeez on 13 August when the assault took place, thus dismissing allegations of arriving too late to the scene.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police has stated on X that the injuries received by Mafik on 13 August were "minor".