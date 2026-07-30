Rahul-Akhilesh Protest Moment Hints at Congress-SP Reset in UP

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made his boldest move yet when he took his fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s doorstep last week. Breaching restrictions in a high security zone, he led a flash Congress protest demonstration that included his sister and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the PM’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg and refused to budge even after Modi dispatched his Minister of State Jitendra Singh to talk to him.

It took a posse of at least eight policemen to physically lift Rahul Gandhi from the protest site and send him to Chhatrasal stadium, where he and other Congress leaders were detained for several hours before being let off. Later, addressing a press conference, he said, "We felt that if the students of India are on the streets, then the Opposition should also be on the streets."