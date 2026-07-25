Flanked By Students, Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To 'Sack' Dharmendra Pradhan

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, has intensified his support for students protesting the NEET paper leak, directly engaging with injured demonstrators and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Gandhi has publicly shown the injuries of a student allegedly harmed during protests, called for accountability from government officials, and led Opposition MPs in tributes to students who died by suicide related to the controversy.
On 25 July, flanked by protesting students, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to "sack" Dharmendra Pradhan rather than shift him to a different ministry.
According to Hindustan Times, Gandhi presented a 19-year-old Delhi University student, Sahil, to the media, alleging that Sahil lost vision in one eye after being struck by a pellet during a peaceful protest. Gandhi described Dharmendra Pradhan as a “criminal education minister” and demanded his removal, stating, “He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go.”
Coverage revealed that Gandhi accused security personnel of using pellet guns and batons against students during the “Sansad Chalo” march. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to students and insisted that the government “stop lying” about the use of force. Gandhi reiterated his demand for Pradhan’s resignation, holding him responsible for the NEET paper leak and subsequent police action.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Gandhi showed Sahil’s wounds on camera, asserting that the student was protesting peacefully while holding the Indian Tricolour. Gandhi claimed, “The government has said no pellet gun has been used. Haven't they said it? See this, this is a pellet gun… his eye has been damaged, he has lost his vision.”
“They have only three demands. First – the education minister because of whom this has happened must be sacked, second – those who have used pellets and lathis on our future must face legal action, and third – Narendra Modi ji, who is operating the system, must apologise to the youths,” Gandhi told reporters.
Reporting indicated that Gandhi and other Opposition leaders criticised Delhi University’s advisory urging students to avoid protests at Jantar Mantar. Gandhi stated that the advisory was an attempt to “threaten students” and warned the university that it would be held accountable for discouraging democratic participation.
As noted in an article by Siasat, Gandhi responded to the university’s warning by asserting, “How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes.”
Further details showed that Gandhi led a group of Opposition MPs to Gandhi Smriti to pay tribute to students who died by suicide over the NEET leak. The MPs, after meeting at Gandhi’s residence, travelled together to the memorial, where they paid homage and reiterated their support for the students’ demands.
“India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands,” Gandhi stated in a public message during the visit.
Analysis showed that some political figures, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti, accused Gandhi and other Opposition leaders of politicising the student protests. Bharti alleged that the protests were being used to further political agendas rather than focusing solely on student welfare.
Statements from officials have denied the use of pellet guns, but medical reports cited by Gandhi and others have documented injuries consistent with such weapons. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), continue in Delhi, with demonstrators demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.
“The government must stop lying. They have fired guns at the future of India,” Gandhi said while showing the student’s alleged injuries to the media.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.