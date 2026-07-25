Flanked By Students, Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To 'Sack' Dharmendra Pradhan

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, has intensified his support for students protesting the NEET paper leak, directly engaging with injured demonstrators and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Gandhi has publicly shown the injuries of a student allegedly harmed during protests, called for accountability from government officials, and led Opposition MPs in tributes to students who died by suicide related to the controversy.

On 25 July, flanked by protesting students, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to "sack" Dharmendra Pradhan rather than shift him to a different ministry.