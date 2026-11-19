In terms of impact on strategic and security issues, the seventh Quad Leaders Summit was the most consequential event in the cluster of high-level diplomatic meetings that took place earlier this week in Manila.

These meetings were built around the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) hosted by the Philippines and included bilateral summits such as the ASEAN-US Special Summit, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, and the US-Thailand Bilateral meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Indian delegation to the summit-cluster, and the Quad meeting produced hard security commitments, strategic supply chain agreements, and provided for high-stakes diplomatic signaling on the eve of an important US engagement with China.