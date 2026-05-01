Aung San Suu Kyi Moved From Prison To House Arrest in Myanmar

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the military coup in February 2021, was moved from prison to house arrest following a reduction in her sentence. The transfer was announced by Myanmar’s military authorities after a prisoner amnesty, and Suu Kyi remains under detention, with her exact location undisclosed. Her legal team has not met her in person since December 2022, and her family has called for verified proof of life.