‘Focus on Indo-Pacific Security’: Jaishankar Chairs Quad Foreign Ministers Meet

Foreign Ministers from India, the United States, Australia, and Japan convened in Delhi on 26 May for the first Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in nearly a year.

The meeting was hosted by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Hyderabad House, with all four ministers—US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi—scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions focused on maritime security, economic cooperation, and the impact of ongoing global conflicts on the Indo-Pacific region.