China’s Weak Yuan Is No Accident. It’s Part of a Winning Strategy

China’s “can do” approach to global dominance induces piquant responses. Even the US barely conceals its respect, if not fear. China called America’s bluff in the sorry saga last year of reciprocal tariffs—and America backed off. From where does China derive its iron will?

In an insightful article for The Economist, written in his personal standing as an eminent economist, India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, along with his collaborator PS Srinivas, posit three pillars of the Chinese model of economic invincibility.