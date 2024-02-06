‘Shock Messaging’ Is Common in Public Health Awareness, but Can Often Backfire

Shock messaging has been used to raise awareness in the past on several issues including road safety, HIV/AIDS, contraception use, tobacco and COVID-19, and now cervical cancer.

Fear appeals are used to confront people by highlighting the negative consequences of risky behaviour with the aim of changing undesirable behaviour.

However, in addition to questions about the ethics and efficacy of this kind of fear-based messaging it also has negative consequences on those who are most vulnerable to misinformation.