'Worst Way to Spread Awareness': Poonam Pandey Called Out For Faking Her Death

A day after model Poonam Pandey's team issued a statement on her official Instagram handle stating that she has passed away due to cervical cancer, Poonam took to Instagram on Saturday (3 February) to announce that she is alive. She said that the message was posted to spread awareness about cervical cancer, an issue that has claimed multiple lives of women.

Poonam uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer."