The 'Miya' Muslims and Their Unending Persecution in Assam

advertisement
It is but queer that when the legal world is humbled by the demise of Mr AG Noorani, a titan in constitutional law and a stalwart in his own right while championing the rights of the citizens of India, particularly that of the marginalised sections, should communalism and majoritarianism, spring its ugly head in Assam.
While coming across many of his acute theses on the subject, I found that he had rightly stated in an article titled Ambedkar’s Warning published by Frontline on 5 July 2017, "Proponents of Hindu supremacy knew that democracy could be used to establish a Hindu Raj. They and their followers have sought to use the vote for ends of power using the Hindutva card."
Mymensingh was one of the largest districts of undivided India. It was surrounded by the Garo Hills in the north and the forests of Bhawal Madhupur in the south, with the Meghna River originating from the Brahmaputra River in the west. Most modern historians agree that the ancient Bengal state was comprised of Greater Dhaka and Mymensingh districts.
Beginning in 1905, a wave of settlers from East Bengal began making their homes in the fertile, riverine tracts of the Brahmaputra Valley, an effort actively encouraged by the colonial government to boost agricultural output. This influx of immigrants saw the population quadruple between 1905 and 1921.
However, this migration didn’t stop with the end of colonial rule, sparking tensions that culminated in the Assam Agitation of 1979. Fueled by rising discontent, the movement, spearheaded by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AGSP), sought to address what they perceived as the threat of illegal immigration. The agitation was marked by severe unrest, including the horrifying Nellie massacre, where over 10,000 Bengali-speaking Muslims ('Miyas') were killed in Nagaon district.
Those who arrived between 1 January 1966, and 24 March 1971 (a stipulation outlined in Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Settlement) were subject to detection and removal under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order of 1964. The Accord also stipulated that any new arrivals from 25 March 1971 onward would face detection (still ongoing), removal, and expulsion.
To implement the Assam Accord effectively, Section 6A was added to the Citizenship Act of 1955 in 1985. Finalised on 15 August 1985, it was a collaborative agreement signed by both the Union and state governments, along with the leaders of the agitation.
The amendment was introduced not just in alignment with the 1985 Memorandum of Settlement (MoS), but also to fulfil the requirements of the two international agreements. Under Article 253, the Parliament holds the sovereign authority to enact laws across any part of India for implementing treaties or conventions. Additionally, Article 51 places an obligation on the state to strive to promote respect for international law and treaties.
Given these provisions, the argument raised by the Petitioners in the “6A case” questions the constitutional validity, legality, and propriety of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955 and the Assam Accord is without merit. The final decision on this matter is currently pending before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India.
The recent incidents in Assam are deeply troubling.
In Sivasagar district, tensions erupted after allegations were made against the Marwari community in the wake of a brutal assault. Thousands took to the streets in protest, but the response from the police and administration was inadequate. The Marwari community was later coerced into offering a public apology at an event attended by state minister Ranoj Pegu and the district police superintendent.
In another ghastly incident in Dhing in Nagaon District, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly gang raped and left in critical condition on the roadside. This heinous act sparked widespread outrage and protests across Assam.
One particularly controversial statement from the CM came during a BJP executive meeting in Guwahati, where he allegedly referred to himself as a "mad dog." On Tuesday, Sarma doubled down, stating openly that he would take sides and would not allow 'Miya' Muslims to "take over" Assam. When Opposition members accused him of being biased, Sarma brazenly replied, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"
In continuation of his rampant Islamophobic statements, the CM added, “According to the 2011 Census report, the population of Assam was 3,12,05,576. Of them, 1,91,80,779 were Hindus; 1,06,79,345 were Muslims, and the rest were others. The percentage of Hindu population was 61.47, and that of Muslims was 34.22. After the independence of India, the percentage of the Muslim population in Assam was 22 percent in 1951. It rose to 24.66 percent in 1961, 24.56 percent in 1971, 28.43 percent in 1991, 30.09 percent in 2001, and 34.33 percent in 2011. The Muslim population rose three to four percent between 2001 and 2011. The demographic pattern is changing very fast in lower Assam, where a human disaster is in the making. There were some purely Hindu villages in lower Assam. Now those villages are bereft of a Hindu population. For instance, Kalitakuchi in Hajo was purely a Hindu village. The name of the village itself suggests that it was a Hindu village. However, no Hindu population is there in that village now.”
Sarma has further escalated the situation by claiming that the recent crimes against women in the state are part of a "bigger plot to grab land and undermine the identity of the Assamese people." He suggested that these crimes might have political backing and also warned that financial power is shifting away from the Assamese community.
The allegation that Assam is facing “external aggression and internal disturbance” on account of large-scale illegal migration of Bangladeshi nationals is the narrative created and established by a report dated 8 November 1998, prepared and sent by the Governor of Assam, the late SK Sinha, to the President of India.
The controversial report, used in the Sarbananda Sonowal case to justify claims of "external aggression and internal disturbance" from illegal Bangladeshi migration, was neither a public document nor based on public hearings. Instead, it relied on the opinions of select political leaders, journalists, and lawyers, leading to concerns about its accuracy.
This contention is also supported by the 'Interim Jury Report' of the People's Tribunal On Constitutional Process And Human Cost. The members of the jury comprised former Justice (retired) Madan Lokur, Justice (retired) Kurien Joseph, and Justice (retired) AP Shah, who formulated it with respect to the impact of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) process, ie, the state-wide registration of the citizens of India in Assam conducted at the behest of the Supreme Court.
The Jury Report reflected four questions, of which two related to the impugned judgment and the same are quoted as follows:
In the first question it is held that this Hon'ble court relied upon unverified and now disproved data to hold that the migration amounted to external aggression upon India.
The judgment in the case of Sarbananda Sonowal erroneously equated migration with External Aggression or invasion which, in effect dehumanised the migrants and infringe their rights to personal liberty and dignity. External aggression and internal disturbance thus became a narrative and influenced all subsequent proceedings under the Foreigners Act.
In conclusion, as argued by the late AG Noorani, in the same Frontline article, it couldn’t be more relevant today than ever what Ambedkar wrote in a Memorandum on the Rights of States and Minorities, dated 24 March 1947, which he submitted to the Sub-Committee on Fundamental Rights set up by the Constituent Assembly’s Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities, and Tribal and Excluded Areas:
(Adeel Ahmed is an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses them nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)