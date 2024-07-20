Exclusive: Oil Drilling in Assam National Park Can Put Biodiversity at High Risk

Thousands of people had lost their livelihood in the nearby regions – and the area is yet to fully recover from the impact. It also explains why the Supreme Court in 2017 had directed that a Biodiversity Impact Assessment should be conducted by the Assam State Biodiversity Board for any future drilling.

The Assam State Biodiversity Board enlisted the support of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for the study, in view of the fact that the “said organisation is an internationally reputed organisation having expertise in the area of conservation of rare, threatened, and endangered species of flora and fauna across the world."

The study (which this reporter has access to) was prepared in July 2023 and was submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on 19 July this year, which is currently hearing the matter.