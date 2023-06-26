How Himanta's Obama Attack Furthers Assam's Islamophobic, Anti-Minority Culture

Former US President Barack Obama recently spoke about “the future of democracy, at home and abroad” in an interview with CNN during his visit to Greece. Among other things, he stressed that the rights of ethnic minorities are crucial for any democracy, including India. He said:

“…if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we’ve seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts.”