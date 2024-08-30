For Those Who Hold Justice Dear, AG Noorani’s Death Feels Like a Personal Loss

With a heavy heart and profound respect, we bid farewell to Abdul Ghafoor Majeed Noorani, a towering figure in Indian legal thought and public intellect. His passing at the age of 93 marks the end of an era—one defined by a relentless pursuit of justice, profound intellectual rigour, and a commitment to the principles that undergirded modern India’s democratic framework. Noorani's life was a testament to the power of ideas and the strength of conviction, and his legacy will undoubtedly influence generations to come.
Born in Bombay in 1930, Noorani's life spanned nearly a century, during which he left an indelible mark on the intellectual and legal landscape of India. His contributions to constitutional law, human rights, and political history are vast and multifaceted, shaping the discourse on some of the most critical issues in contemporary Indian society.
Noorani was not merely a legal scholar; he was a moral compass who navigated the complexities of Indian politics and society with unparalleled clarity and integrity.
To those who knew him personally, he was Ghafoorbhai—a name imbued with affection and respect. To the broader world, he was AG Noorani, a name synonymous with sharp intellect and compassionate advocacy. His memory was extraordinary; his mind retained an astonishing array of facts, judgments, and intricate details, even as he aged. This mental acuity, however, was coupled with a profound commitment to justice, which he maintained throughout his distinguished career.
A Legal Giant and Prolific Writer
Noorani's legal career was distinguished by his practice in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He is perhaps best known for his high-profile defences of political figures such as Sheikh Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. These cases, while notable, represent only a fraction of his contributions. His true impact lies in his ability to engage with and elucidate the deeper legal and ethical issues at the heart of India's most pressing problems.
One of Noorani’s most significant contributions to legal scholarship is his two-volume work, The Kashmir Dispute: 1947-2012. This comprehensive account of the Kashmir conflict is considered the definitive resource on the subject. Noorani's analysis in this work goes beyond mere historical recounting; it provides a nuanced exploration of the political, legal, and social dimensions of the conflict. His insights into the historical roots and ongoing complexities of the Kashmir issue have been instrumental in shaping informed discussions and policy considerations.
Another critical area of Noorani’s scholarship is his work on Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. His book on this topic remains an essential resource, particularly in light of recent events concerning the status of Jammu and Kashmir.
His examination of Article 370 is marked by his commitment to factual accuracy and his willingness to challenge prevailing narratives, reflecting his broader approach to legal scholarship—one grounded in meticulous research and an unwavering dedication to truth.
Noorani's intellectual courage was also evident in his exploration of historical and political controversies. His book, The Destruction of Hyderabad, is a case in point. In this work, Noorani critically inspects the roles of Sardar Patel and the Congress Party in the annexation of Hyderabad. This book is notable for its fearless examination of the difficult and often contentious aspects of Indian history. His willingness to interrogate the actions of prominent figures and political entities underscores his commitment to a rigorous and unflinching analysis of historical events.
In addition to his legal and scholarly contributions, Noorani was a prolific columnist. His writings in The Hindu, Frontline, and Dawn provided a platform for his incisive commentary on a range of issues, from civil liberties to Hindu-Muslim relations. Through his columns, Noorani offered readers a window into the legal and ethical dimensions of contemporary Indian issues, often cutting through political posturing to reveal deeper truths.
Noorani's work was characterised by a steadfast refusal to align himself with any political or governmental body. His independence was a cornerstone of his intellectual integrity. He eschewed awards and official positions, valuing the purity of his thought over external recognition. This stance allowed him to maintain a critical and independent voice, particularly when addressing the rise of Hindutva and authoritarian tendencies in Indian politics.
In works such as The RSS: A Menace to India and The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour, Noorani provided a trenchant critique of the RSS and its relationship with the BJP. His analysis of these organisations' ideological underpinnings and their influence on Indian politics was both courageous and prescient. Noorani’s critiques were not merely theoretical; they were rooted in a deep understanding of the historical and political context, making his warnings about the dangers of ideological extremism all the more compelling.
Noorani’s Death Feels Like the Loss of a Guiding Light
Noorani's personal quirks and humour added a layer of humanity to his formidable public persona. Khushwant Singh, a contemporary and friend, once humorously attributed Noorani's lifelong bachelorhood to his stubborn and irritable nature. Singh recounted an amusing episode where Noorani was set up on a date with a fellow writer. The arrangement was for them to meet at a restaurant, but fortune had it that they ended up at different establishments.
When they eventually met, their encounter quickly devolved into a spirited debate rather than a romantic engagement. This anecdote, while light-hearted, underscores Noorani's principled and uncompromising nature, traits that defined both his personal and professional life.
Despite his public stature, Noorani was deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of scholars and activists. His willingness to offer counsel and share his wisdom with students, journalists, and scholars is a testament to his generosity and dedication to fostering intellectual growth.
The reaction to Noorani's passing has been one of widespread respect and admiration across the political spectrum. Omar Abdullah, a political figure, described him as a "towering intellectual." Asaduddin Owaisi lauded him as a "courageous scholar," while Sharad Pawar praised his unwavering commitment to constitutional morality. These tributes reflect the profound impact Noorani had on individuals across different political and ideological backgrounds.
For those who hold dear the values of pluralism, justice, and secularism, Noorani’s death feels like the loss of a guiding light. His extensive body of work, from legal texts to critical columns, will continue to educate and inspire. His voice, once a clarion call for justice and truth, will resonate long after his passing, guiding future generations in their quest for a just and equitable society.
As we mourn the loss of Abdul Ghafoor Majeed Noorani, we also celebrate a life lived with extraordinary dedication and principle. His legacy—a testament to the power of ideas and the pursuit of truth—will endure, serving as a beacon for those who continue to strive for a more just and compassionate India.
Rest in peace, Ghafoorbhai. Your relentless dedication to justice and your unwavering commitment to the truth will continue to inspire and guide us all.
(Asad Ashraf is an independent journalist and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them)
