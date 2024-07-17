Why SC's Verdict Restoring Muslim Man’s Citizenship in Assam is Truly Remarkable

Much has been spoken and written in mainstream media about the precariousness and unfairness of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam – and rightly so. However, the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) regime in the state, which has been systematically depriving hundreds of people of their Indian citizenship for many decades, has mostly evaded wider public scrutiny.

The quasi-judicial FTs, which came into existence following an executive order in 1964 to provide an opinion on the question of whether a person is a foreigner within the scope of the Foreigners Act, 1946, have operated with great arbitrariness. Because they are not subject to the standard norms of the Indian judicial system and also have wide discretionary power to frame their own rules, the FTs have been able to invent “illegal foreigners” in Assam without much scrutiny or accountability.