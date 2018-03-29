Assam witnessed its bloodiest, deadliest genocide on 18 February 1983.
Assam witnessed its bloodiest, deadliest genocide on 18 February 1983.(Photo: The Quint)
  • 1. Anti-Foreigner Agitation — How it Began
  • 2. The First Trigger – Death of an MP
  • 3. Weakened Governments
  • 4. Days Leading Up to The Election
  • 5. Security Before the Election
  • 6. 18 February 1983 – The Day of the Massacre
  • 7. Aftermath – The Tewary Commission
  • 8. Lapses in the Tewary Commission Report
  • 9. The Assam Accord, 1985
Explained
in 9 cards
Nellie Massacre – How Xenophobia, Politics Caused Assam’s Genocide
Shorbori Purkayastha
Explainers

This detailed account of the Nellie Massacre of 1983 has been published in the backdrop of the release of Bidyut Kotoky’s award-winning Assamese film, ‘Xhoixobote Dhemalite’ ( or ‘Rainbow Fields’).

At least 1,800 people (unofficial figures run higher) from 14 villages – including Nellie – of Nowgong district in central Assam were left dead in the six-hour-long massacre that began at 8 in the morning. It came to be known as the Nellie Massacre.

