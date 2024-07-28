Life in Assam’s Barak Valley: Co-Existing With Floods and Fragile Healthcare

In the last census, the estimated population of Barak Valley stood at 4,377,612 and the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) located in the Cachar district is the only referral hospital for the entire Barak Valley region. Unfortunately, it does not have something as basic as angioplasty facilities, making it difficult for patients to access necessary emergency care without travelling to big urban centres like Guwahati and Shillong which are a minimum of 8-12 hours away by bus. Yearly floods disrupt even this option as road and rail connectivity is severely impacted, leaving many with urgent need of basic medical attention stranded with nowhere to go.

My father, who is 71 years old, had to be taken for a heart check-up at SMCH earlier this year. This is ordinarily a three-hour bus ride from my hometown. He couldn’t get his check-up done and had to return home after travelling three hours because the whole town was flooded, transportation halted, and there were incidents of landslides. We were compelled to bring him back home without doing his check-up out of fear of becoming stranded.

Flying him to any other city in Upper Assam or Shillong was not possible because the nearest airport located in Kumbirgram is 70 km away and the only road leading to the airport was underwater making it impossible for any kind of transportation to be functional. This is not a one-off incident; people in the region are too used to being cut off from basic healthcare. If this is what my father had to experience, I shudder to think of the plight of those with more urgent and emergency medical needs or even those with limited mobility.