Memetics Of Kota Suicides: Dreams Of Next Generation On Trial, We Must Act Now

Growing up in Jaipur, Kota was my Diwali vacation destination and perhaps, the only outstation, which we frequently visited. The famous Dussehra mela is one of my earliest memories of the city.

Nestled within the vibrant tapestry of Rajasthan's arid landscapes, Kota has been a city of dreams for many like me.

Having seen the city turning from a humble small town to an assembly line of a dream crusher factory, the current disturbing trend of student suicides is agonising, but not surprising.

At least 29 students have lost their lives in Kota this year – the highest in at least eight years. This harrowing phenomenon and the complex interplay of factors contributing to these tragedies need to be examined objectively.