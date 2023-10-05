Kota: Coaching Revolution Needed, Guidelines for Institutes Can Only Do So Much

(Trigger Warning: Discussions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

For most students who aspire to be doctors and engineers in India, Kota is like a rite of passage that will guarantee them a place in a leading premier institution.

But for many others, Kota is a death trap.

With students coming in from diverse backgrounds, and attempting to appear for exams that have success rates as low as 10 percent for IIT JEE and a miniscule one percent for NEET, most aspirants already have extremely rigorous academic mindsets.