Manipur CM Resignation Reversal: Trying To Kill Three Birds With One Stone

That a woman protestor was called out of the legions who dotted the 200 metre-long stretch from the Chief Minister’s bungalow to the Raj Bhawan on that day to tear apart Biren’s resignation letter by Susindro Meitei in the presence of Konthoujam Govindas, another cabinet colleague, who along with him were earlier at the receiving end of arsoning on their houses by the same groups makes a good political optics.

Yet this political stunt hides an inherent tension in the institutional ecosystem within which Biren’s majoritarian politics operates. Using ‘arson’ by vigilante groups as a tool to intimidate and ‘coerce’ factional leaders like Govindas, Susindro and other possible dissenters to fall in line is likely to leverage an oppressive democratic culture which is not likely to serve the cause of stateness and democracy in Manipur and beyond.