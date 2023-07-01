How Trucks Might Restore Peace in Manipur: Relief in the Shadow of Insecurity

For those familiar with the intricacies of the provision of disaster or humanitarian relief, the need to ensure that the displaced population, living especially in relief camps, are provided an unbroken supply of both food and non-food items.

In many instances, relief logistics are the lifeline of any major humanitarian operation, regardless of the scale of the effort. In the Indian context, especially in past disasters and conflicts, logisticians, as well as their network of vendors, vehicles, drivers, assistants as well as repairmen, were the fundamental building blocks for any relief work done by both government and civil society actors.