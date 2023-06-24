Manipur Violence: How Zomis Took on the 'Elder Brother' Role in Protecting Kukis

Touthang (name changed), an elderly Kuki man, felt relieved when he reached Lamka, a town situated 60 km from Imphal, where he could find refuge from the Meiteis.

He was part of a population exchange that was carried out between the stranded hill and valley people on 9 May. Touthang had been living in the Imphal Valley as a government employee for several decades. He pretty much felt at home there. That is, until the conflict erupted.

Originally from Kangpokpi, he said: