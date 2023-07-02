In Meitei-Kuki Relief Camps Across Manipur, Stories of Loss, Horror, and Despair

In a relief camp in Kangpokpi district, sitting in front of an abandoned construction building that serves as the dining area for internaly displaced Kukis (mostly from Imphal), a couple narrated their ordeal.

"When they (Meiteis) attacked us, we villagers tried our best to defend ourselves but we failed," said Mang (name changed), a Kuki man who was beaten up so badly that his vision is now impaired.

"I remember getting hit three times and the fourth time I lost my consciousness and fell," he added.