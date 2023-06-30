Manipur CM N Biren Singh To Meet Governor Amid Speculations of Resignation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh about the situation on the ground in Manipur, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra are also seen.
(Photo: PTI)
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is set to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 3 pm on Friday, 30 June, amid speculations of his resignation, reports said.
Singh is likely to officially step down as the CM during his meet, sources said.
Will there be President's rule in Manipur?:
According to a report published in Manipur daily Sangai Express, Singh received several calls from New Delhi on Thursday in which he was offered the option to put in his papers or the Centre would "take over the administration."
The Assembly is likely to be put in put in animated suspension, the report added.
The report comes two days after Uikey visited New Delhi and separately met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in the state.
Biren Singh has been drawing flak from the Opposition parties as well as from leaders within his party for 'mishandling' the situation in Manipur.
The violence has left more than 100 people dead, over 300 people injured and thousands displaced.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
