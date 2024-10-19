J&K Ministry: Omar Puts His Stamp on the New UT Government 

The line-up of ministers in the new government of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir marks a new beginning for the ruling party, the National Conference. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has placed the stamp of his personal authority on the party and the government by leaving out the heavyweights upon whom his father depended.

For the moment at least, Omar has chosen to remain the only minister from central Kashmir, although many expected him to include party heavyweights Ali Sagar and Rahim Rather.