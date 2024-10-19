The Remarkable Resurrection of Omar Abdullah

Instead, he has rightly centred his attention on issues of development that concern both Jammu and Kashmir. His support for the plains and not just the Valley is evident by the appointment of a reputed Hindu leader from the region, Surinder Choudhary, as his deputy, and of Satish Sharma in his first cabinet.

The Congress has, for the moment, wisely stayed out of the government, stating that it would not join till Jammu and Kashmir is given full statehood. This gives Omar more elbow room to negotiate with the central government and may not reflect any hidden tension between the two parties. The presence of the Gandhis, along with other leading lights of the INDIA bloc at Omar's swearing-in ceremony, seems to be indicative of this.

Indeed, the restoration of full statehood, which has widespread popular appeal in both Kashmir and Jammu, should be the first major goal of the new government, particularly since both the prime minister and the home minister are on record promising to do so in due course.

