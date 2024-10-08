Haryana and J&K Elections Erode Rahul's Stature; Modi Sure to Recover His Mojo

The results of the Haryana state assembly elections have breathed new life into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 2024 general election had come as a big blow but today's verdict signals a renewed consolidation.

If this continues in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, then the setback of the general election may begin to look like a blip.

For the Congress, these results expose the central leadership’s lack of ground connect and its inability to manage internal factionalism. The election underlines their election mismanagement in Haryana where victory was taken for granted.

The only saving grace for the grand old party and the INDIA bloc is that the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) assembly election has gone as predicted, with the National Conference-Congress alliance getting a comfortable majority.