J&K Ministry: Omar Abdullah's Inclusivity Pulls the Rug Beneath BJP

Omar Abdullah played several political aces while taking over as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 16 October, Wednesday.

The big one was inducting Surinder Chowdhary as his deputy chief minister. The title is largely ornamental but carries much symbolic importance. For, it gives the people of the Jammu Division, particularly Hindus there, a sense that they have importance in the government.

By inducting three of his five ministerial colleagues from the Jammu Division, Omar ensured that the Jammu region had half the berths. No one can complain of discrimination – at least on the basis of ministerial representation.