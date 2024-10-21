SCO: Jaishankar Had a Good Trip but What Does It Change for India-Pakistan Ties?

After delivering a caustic speech against Pakistan at the UN General Assembly a fortnight ago, it was a transformed Jaishankar who flew down to Islamabad for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit.

During the Indian External Affairs Minister's trip, there were no accusations or jibes or anything of the sort, allowing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to say that this was a time to "bury the past" and move confidently towards the future.

What happened in the interregnum between the UNGA and the SCO meetings?