Why PM Modi Should Attend the SCO Summit in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invite to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit that is taking place on 15-16 October in Islamabad, Pakistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping might also attend the summit. The invite has gone unanswered so far but despite all those who are advising him not to go to Islamabad, PM Modi should attend the summit.

His trip to Pakistan may help revive the moribund SAARC grouping and allow India to deal with China and the neighbouring countries better. Attending the summit would also be a reiteration of the resolve exhibited by the two countries in July 2015 at Ufa, Russia. The joint statement read,

India and Pakistan have a collective responsibility to ensure peace and promote development. To do so, they are prepared to discuss all outstanding issues. Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and agreed to cooperate with each other to eliminate this menace from South Asia.