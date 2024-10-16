Nijjar Killing: Are Two Crises Brewing for India?

It is difficult, if not impossible, to adjudicate the veracity or the lack thereof of these competing and contrary claims. However, the seriousness of the charges that have been levelled against New Delhi cannot be dismissed. If there is any shred of evidence that links the government to these charges, Indo-Canadian relations will continue going through a rough patch for the foreseeable future.

Beyond this crisis, New Delhi may also face possible troubles with Washington, DC, owing to allegations that it has also plotted to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American citizen and an outspoken supporter of the Khalistani separatist cause in New York City. Yet again, the Government of India has vociferously denied any involvement in this alleged effort to kill Pannun.

Officials in the three capitals will now have to deal with these deeply troubling allegations as they simply cannot be swept aside or glossed over. Officials in New Delhi may well conclude that while they value their ties to Ottawa, they can afford not to spend sleepless nights about the current fracas that has erupted in the bilateral relationship.