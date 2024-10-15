Canada Accuses Indian Agents of Using Lawrence Bishnoi for Extortion & Murder

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, accusing them of being part of a "network carrying out criminal activities" in the country. More specifically, Canada has alleged that "Indian agents" have actively used the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal group to carry out murder and extortion "against Canadian citizens on Canadian soil".

The accusations were made in two separate press conferences – first by the commissioners of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the second by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two of his top ministers – foreign minister Melanie Joly and public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc.

What are the allegations against India?

Here are some key points made in the two press conferences in Canada.