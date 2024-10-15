Why S Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit Could Be a Great Boon to India-Pakistan Ties

Meanwhile, many have raised questions about why the Indian government confirmed their participation in the SCO meeting in Islamabad, but still refuses to participate in SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) meetings – the last of which was held in 2014 in Nepal.

When asked about the same at a recent press briefing, Jaishankar said that India's rejection of the SAARC Summit being held in Pakistan was only due to the latter's support for cross-border terrorism.

“We have not had a meeting of SAARC for a very simple reason, that there is one member of SAARC who is practising cross-border terrorism [Pakistan], at least against one more member [India]," he had said while addressing the press on 5 October.

Wouldn't travelling to Pakistan for the SCO meeting fall in the same category as that of SAARC? No, because geopolitical considerations take precedence over nationalism when it comes to the SCO.

This is because India has an independent and relatively strong relationship with each member of SAARC, barring Pakistan, and can carry on diplomatic ties with them even without meeting under the auspices of the grouping.