After Lok Sabha Setback, Brand Modi Will Be Put to Test in Haryana

It is not easy for a senior BJP leader of Haryana’s old city, Karnal, to own up to the steady fall in the popularity of his party. Sitting in the town’s old watering hole, Karnal Club, built by the British in 1893, Ashok Sukheja rattles off many reasons why the party’s fortunes appear to be plummeting in the forthcoming state assembly elections, voting for which takes place on 5 October.

Sukheja, who has seen many elections in the last 60 years, is reluctant to give the BJP a winning number. “They may get restricted to 30 odd seats out of 90. Not enough to form the government.” The Congress party, according to many others that this writer spoke with, seems to be on the cusp of returning to power after 10 years of exile.