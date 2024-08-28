Balochistan Attacks: A Deadly Escalation That Could Harm India-Pakistan Ties

It was at the 1940 Lahore Session of the Muslim League when Muhammad Ali Jinnah first made the demand for Pakistan. In an Indian state, he said, Muslims would be denigrated to the rank of second-class citizens. On the other hand, a state which comprises of only Muslims will enjoy ever-lasting peace due to their cultural congruity – an argument that created the roots of what came to be known as the 'two-nation theory' and divided the sub-continent.

With the recent intensification of the conflict in Pakistan's Balochistan province, which led to over 70 deaths, experts say that Jinnah's two-nation theory has once again fallen flat on its face as "ethnicities or tribal affiliations are seemingly as or more important than co-religiosity".