In a World of Regime Complexity, What Does India Want From BRICS?

Amid much hullabaloo, India’s BRICS chairship reached a diplomatic high point on 12 September, Saturday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the 18th BRICS Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This was one of the two most anticipated gatherings in the non-western world that India will be sitting on after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 25th Anniversary Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Bishkek Declaration condemned the attacks on Iran and pushed for resolving the conflict in the region through political and diplomatic means while affirming Iran’s rights as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.