BRICS Expansion Tests India's Balancing Act Between China, Russia and the West

Set to occur amid a burgeoning new world order, the 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled for 12-13 September.

Crises in the West and Ukraine highlight the inadequacies of multilateral institutions. The dollar's role in economic interdependence, weaponised through statecraft, has sparked sanctions, tariffs, and technology limits to serve different ends. Middle-tier nations do not so much enter into new geopolitical alignments as pursue adaptive partnerships.

Although BRICS is now much larger, its increased diversity has been both a blessing and a curse for the bloc, as power and influence shift with every new member. India will be an exemplar of how states can avoid bloc politics by continuing their mutually beneficial engagement with both Russia and the Quad.