The Timeless Pair: China, India, and the New Delhi Moment

The BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 represents an important moment in the continuing evolution of a more multipolar and representative international order. As leaders gather in India to discuss some of the most pressing challenges facing the world, attention naturally focuses not only on the immediate deliberations of the summit, but also on what BRICS can achieve in the years ahead.

The occasion is particularly significant for India and China. As two ancient civilizations, major developing economies, and influential voices of the Global South, the relationship between China and India exerts influence far beyond their bilateral boundaries.

BRICS offers both countries an important institutional platform through which dialogue can be sustained, common interests advanced, and differences managed with mutual respect.