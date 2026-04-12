'Short Wars' Are a Myth: Lessons from Ukraine and Gaza to Iran

The question, however, is how realistic it is to plan for wars that do not have a clear end-state. It is one thing to sustain a protracted counter-insurgency campaign, but quite another to prepare for a conventional conflict that involves continuing and substantial losses of personnel, equipment, ammunition, and critical infrastructure over an extended period.

Next is the investment in resources to prepare for a long war. Here the answer may not lie in preparing for wars of indefinite duration, but in developing doctrines of victory that are realistic in their political objectives and the manner in which they are to be achieved.

During the Cold War, the main reason the two sides did not devote extensive resources to preparing for a long war was the assumption that nuclear weapons would be used sooner rather than later. Fortunately, the mutually assured destruction was a deterrent that prevented war.

Wars are initiated by political decisions in most cases, with the assumption that they will be short. But the more difficult political decision is when to bring the fighting to an end.

For any country, the prospect of a long, drawn-out or unending hostility has significant economic and political costs.

Iran and Iraq fought for 10 years before Ayatollah Khomeini, while accepting the UN ceasefire, said, "It’s worse than poison."

Though wars cannot be avoided, their military and political objectives must be realistic and attainable and set in ways that can be achieved by the military resources available.