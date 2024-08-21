How the BJP's Plans For the J&K Assembly Polls Are Fraught With Risks

After 10 years of interlude, and for the first time since its demotion to a union territory (UT) five years ago, Jammu and Kashmir will host the legislative assembly elections next month, in line with the Supreme Court’s directives.

Breaking the announcement on 16 August, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the polls will be held in three phases starting 18 September. The elections will conclude on 1 October. With this declaration, the Modern Code of Conduct (MCC) automatically comes into effect in J&K.

But what does this election mean for J&K?