'Idea is to Tell New Delhi That Terrorism is Alive' | Lt Gen DS Hooda on Jammu

On 8 July 2024, five soldiers were killed and as many injured after militants attacked an army truck passing through a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The militants managed to flee from the spot, taking advantage of the dense surrounding forests.
After the abrogation of Article 370, militants have carried out numerous lethal strikes on security forces and civilians alike, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi.
The attacks have deeply shaken the security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, around 30 soldiers have lost their lives over the past couple of years. Although security forces have launched a massive manhunt in the region to track down the terrorists, no significant breakthroughs have been reported so far.
While the Kashmir Valley remains relatively calm, with security forces retaining control over militancy, the spate of terror attacks in the Jammu division underscores persistent challenges and vulnerabilities in the region.
To understand why government forces struggle to monitor infiltration and contain militancy in Jammu, The Quint had a candid conversation with Lt Gen Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd). Hooda, who commanded India's 2016 strikes into Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) following the Uri terror attack. He served in Jammu and Kashmir from 2012 to 2016, first as a Corps commander and later as the Commander of the Northern Command.
How do you view the terror attacks in Jammu?
I think this is a deliberate attempt to stroke up terrorism in the Jammu region. I don’t think these activities are just incidental, because of the way they are happening in both the Pir Panchal and Chenab regions over the last couple of years. This, along with the increased attempts at infiltration along the international border, is a clear indication that terrorists want to keep the pot boiling.
These incidents are interestingly occurring in areas that have not seen any terror attacks in recent decades. One notices that they are topographically connected.
But why are we seeing more attacks in Jammu while Kashmir remains calm? Have the militants shifted their base?
I think the militants wanted to open up new fronts since there has been a complete dominance of security forces in the valley. The counter-insurgency grid is very strong. Troop presence is heavy. The militants, I believe, have shifted their base. Most of them seem to be well-trained foreigners.
The militants in the Jammu region are attacking areas where everything has dried up—human intelligence, drills, area domination etc. and this happened since these areas were calm and peaceful earlier.
So, I think the militants have realised that they could carry out attacks in these areas, where the chances of success are high. Despite their small numbers, this is working for them and is putting pressure on the security forces.
What motivates the militants to demonstrate their presence in Jammu?
The idea is to show their presence and tell New Delhi that terrorism is alive—“you can’t say everything is fine now.” The message is for the general population as well, “look we are here, and we can do something.”
Have militants shifted from 'fidayeen' (suicide) attacks to guerrilla warfare for maximum damage?
Yes, earlier they primarily conducted fidayeen attacks on army camps. While ambushes did occur, they were less frequent. Now, they focus more on ambushes and hit-and-run tactics to ensure their safety.
Militants appear to have undergone special training because of how they execute lethal attacks and then manage to flee safely. I don’t think any local militants are with them, they all must be from Pakistan.
While security forces have the upper hand on militancy in Kashmir, it failed to contain militancy in the Jammu region. What can be the reason?
See, I don’t think it’s difficult to contain the militancy. I mean, it takes time to cover new areas that have been opened up, but yes, there is a need to increase the troop density—not only for counter-insurgency, but also to provide a sense of security to the common people.
I think the time has come to put all security agencies under one unified command, rather than each operating under individual channels.
Moreover, if we consider the terrain in Jammu, it's significantly more rugged and challenging compared to Kashmir. In Kashmir, if there's information about militant presence, soldiers can respond quickly. However, in areas like Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, and other regions of Chenab and Pir Panjal, the terrain is so difficult that it can take hours to reach the location.
That’s why I say, human intelligence is a must for the security forces.
You mentioned troop density. Reports indicate an army division from Jammu was moved to Ladakh amid the China standoff. Could this advantage militants?
Yes, it will give an edge to the militants. The fact that one RR headquarters from Reasi was moved to Ladakh in 2020 created a vacuum, which terrorists are now exploiting. I think this was the right decision given the area was calm at the time, and the soldiers were needed in Ladakh. But now, the government has deployed additional troops in the region to tackle militancy.
Is there a political vacuum in J&K? Do you think the army needs to reach out to people and remove the gaps, if any?
I think no militant can survive without the support of locals. Certainly, there is a need to reach out to the local communities in Jammu. The human intelligence network needs to be improved, and that’s possible only if you take people into confidence. Security forces can’t be present everywhere; you need local support to act as your eyes and ears.
We always say the people are the centre of gravity for any counterinsurgency campaign. I would say the political process must be started in the valley now.
Do you think New Delhi’s muscular policy is not working and it’s time to start a dialogue with Pakistan?
I don’t believe we should expect any change from Pakistan. Despite our long-standing demands for them to stop supporting terrorism, they have not complied. Instead, we should focus on strengthening our counterinsurgency and infiltration measures.
Does India have a weak counter-infiltration mechanism?
Considering the terrain in Jammu and Kashmir, fully preventing infiltration is challenging, but there is an urgent need to enhance and secure it further by closing existing gaps.
At the same time, due to the efforts of the security forces, violence in the valley has certainly come down. Jammu is now a challenge that needs to be looked into.
---
That concludes our interview with Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda. Despite constant efforts to eradicate insurgency, Jammu continues to be riddled with conflict and violence.
A collaboration between the government and the army is pivotal for the citizens‘ well-being. Greater, more stringent measures will have to be taken to completely do away with militant attacks and restore safety in the region.
(Auqib Javeed is a Srinagar-based journalist. He tweets at @AuqibJaveed. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
