Er Rashid's Victory | BJP Wanted Soft Separatism in J&K to End. It Has Deepened

Er Rashid's son campaigning in Baramullah.
(Photo: Dabirah Hassan)
“Kashmiris have always looked for an anti-India hero,” said a journalist from Kupwara town in North Kashmir, describing the popular frenzy that the independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, whipped up in his constituency of Baramulla, which has now culminated in an emphatic victory for the jailed politician. "Today, when the street protests were banned, they latched on to Engineer Rashid.”
Confirmed on 4 June, Rashid’s triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has come at a huge cost to his high-profile rival, the former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been defeated by an astronomical margin of 2,04,000 votes.
A construction engineer-turned-politician, Rashid champions maximum autonomy for Kashmir as well as the preservation of the region's Muslim identity.
The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 were the first major electoral exercise in the erstwhile state since it was downgraded to a Union Territory and its special status revoked in 2019. Over the last five years, the BJP has relied on lieutenant governors to administer J&K via executive fiats, exercising far more control over the region than any Indian government has in the past.
Much of the opposition to these steps was brought to heel as the investigative agencies stepped up a campaign of crackdown, arresting hundreds of people under anti-terrorism laws, raiding the homes of individuals for allegedly supporting militancy, and dismissing government employees for endorsing separatism.
People in Kashmir already understood that words were going to have consequences for them. This was seen recently when many journalists complained about disruptions at the hands of police in the Lal Chowk area for talking to people who were being critical of the government. For all the talk of its turmoil-ridden past, Kashmir was now being defined entirely by how swiftly a wave of silence had engulfed the region.
Last year, when the installation of metres incited protests in the poorer areas of Srinagar, where residents couldn’t afford to pay exorbitant power bills, a woman exhorted people to oppose the decision more forcefully, demanding to know, “What concoction has Modi poured down your throats that you have lost your voice?”
All these years, people in Kashmir have endured these developments stoically. But the parliamentary polls were one occasion when people could articulate their misgivings about the present dispensation.
Instead of tapping into wider anger against the BJP's scorched earth policy in Kashmir, much of their political messaging appeared to have hinged more on the alleged perfidy of the big parties like the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). This piqued the voters’ suspicions. The verdict of 4 June made it clear that all the parties that attracted allegations of being surrogates for the BJP have faced a major drubbing.
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an umbrella group that was supposed to engineer political unity among the regional parties so that it could effectively put a stop to the BJP's hegemonic ambitions, was riven with dissensions ahead of the polls.
This was electorally conducive for the BJP, as it had banked on the arithmetic that deep cleavages within the regional political space would allow its allies in Kashmir to make room for themselves.
Tuesday’s verdict shows that even when denied the opportunity to corral themselves into one voice, voters in Kashmir still found ways to arrive at political unity. This sentiment helped drive up votes for the NC, which is the oldest political party in the region and the architect of the narrative of political autonomy. It naturally benefited from the unspoken quest for a common platform.
This explains why Mian Altaf, a spiritual leader of the Gujjar community, could win with the highest number of votes as a candidate fielded on NC’s behalf from South Kashmir (even though he hails from the Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal), or why Ruhullah Mehdi, a preeminent religious figure among Shia Muslims in Budgam district, could win in Srinagar on an NC ticket.
Altaf has racked up the highest number of votes for a single candidate (more than 5,21,000). He defeated former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti by a margin of more than 2,81,000 votes.
Yet voters have also humbled the NC, exemplified by the loss of Omar Abdullah in the North Kashmir seat.
While NC can exult in the fact that it has bagged the largest share of seats (if we were to include Ladakh, where its proxy candidate has won), the big takeaway for PDP is that they have re-energised the party and defied the analysts who wrote them off after 2019. His defeat notwithstanding, the strong showing of their candidate Waheed Para in Srinagar (which is not even his party's bastion) indicates that the PDP is likely to emerge stronger during the Assembly polls scheduled for September.
As Para told this reporter, “We were fighting, not just our political competitors but also the government, the police, as well as the investigative agencies. Yet, our biggest campaign was against the fear and silence that have taken hold of this place,” he said.
“Losing to NC is not an issue as much as pulling Kashmiris out of the state of silence into which they have been forced. On that count, we have won.”
What appears to have enthused voters across Kashmir is the participation of Engineer Rashid, who has been serving incarceration under UAPA since 2019. Rashid is unlike a conventional politician in J&K. His eccentric style of politics made him very popular. As an opposition leader, he would unceremoniously recline on the roads as a form of protest against government decisions.
But the present wave has, in large part, something to do with Rashid’s continued incarceration. His victory is symbolic in the sense that voters wanted to articulate their pent-up fury over the saga of detentions and arrests without trial, which is a common occurrence across Kashmir.
It is clear that Kashmir has voted overwhelmingly against the BJP in these elections. As for Jammu, considered a stronghold of the ruling party, the victory margins (10 to 11 percent) of its candidates have precipitously diminished from those of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (30 to 32 percent).
It also indicates that victory over Jammu seats for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections is also far from assured.
(Shakir Mir is an independent journalist. He has also written for The Wire.in, Article 14, Caravan Magazine, Firstpost, The Times of India and more. He tweets at @shakirmir. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined