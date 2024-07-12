In Jammu and Kashmir, the Army is the Best Hope for Education for the Poor

A couple of kilometres up the road is a government school. It appears to be lunch break there too—although some students at the Army School were already back in their classrooms, preparing for the first post-lunch class. The government school is as brightly painted as the Army School, but the similarity is superficial.

I notice that most of the girls are sitting or standing on the first-floor verandah. But teachers immediately turn to talk to a visitor and half a dozen are soon standing around me.

The one who teaches English to senior classes has a commerce degree and does not seem fluent in English. He does not understand an oft-repeated question about the curriculum he teaches. Another teacher says: "CBSE." Yet another teacher helpfully adds: "poetry and prose."

I ask the teachers to stay back while I go up to where some of the students are playing cricket with a plastic ball and a kind of bat. I try to talk to the dozen or so boys who are standing on one side to watch the game. They stare at me, smile, grin, or look shyly away. Not one greets me.

Finally, one says "doctor" in answer to a much-repeated question about "bade ho kar kya karna chahte ho (what do you want to do when you grow up)?" Two or three words from a dozen students are all the responses I get to various questions asked in Urdu over several minutes.