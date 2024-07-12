'Idea is to Tell New Delhi That Terrorism is Alive' | Lt Gen DS Hooda on Jammu

On 8 July 2024, five soldiers were killed and as many injured after militants attacked an army truck passing through a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The militants managed to flee from the spot, taking advantage of the dense surrounding forests.

After the abrogation of Article 370, militants have carried out numerous lethal strikes on security forces and civilians alike, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi.