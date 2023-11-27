Why is the Rajouri-Poonch Belt a Security Anomaly in Jammu and Kashmir?

Back-to-back operations and mounting casualties of security personnel in the Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu and Kashmir have highlighted a strange paradox in the region's security scenario.

The overall levels of militancy appear to be plummeting sharply in the erstwhile State. The number of total fatalities in J&K so far this year is 117, which is the lowest in 3 decades.

Police sources told The Quint over the weekend that 63 militants have been killed in 2023 so far, against 180 in the previous year, of which only 21 are local recruits, which is again a record low. 42 alone are foreign infiltrators from Pakistan.

This highlights how even local participation in militancy has come down significantly.