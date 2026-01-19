‘Hawker Jihad’ to ‘Doodh Jihad’: The Strategy Behind BJP’s BMC Win

Neither video offers evidence for its claims. Both end with a warning: Hindus must unite in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Together, they have been viewed nearly two million times on Instagram and liked by close to 200,000 users.

The reels were amplified by a network of Hindutva influencers, including accounts linked to the Sakal Hindu Samaj—an amorphous, leaderless outfit whose rallies have frequently featured senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders delivering anti-Muslim hate speeches.

From “hawker jihad” and “doodh jihad” to “coastal jihad” and “parking jihad”, a barrage of Islamophobic messaging flooded social media in the months leading up to the polls. With slick production values and coordinated aesthetics, this digital campaign ran in tandem with an overt Hindutva push by the BJP on the ground—together proving decisive in delivering the party its long-coveted prize: control over India’s richest municipal corporation.

The campaign first took off in 2022, when the BJP dislodged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and came to power with Eknath Shinde as the chief minister. Since then, Mumbai has seen an alarming rise in religious hate and hate speech: from Muslim hawkers being attacked , to desecration of Christian graveyards to free-flowing hate speeches, Mumbai has been seeing a steady mobilisation against Muslims.

Last week’s BMC elections saw the campaign reach a crescendo: Muslims were cast as an internal threat, and Mumbai’s electorate was polarised along religious lines. In the process of dislodging the Shiv Sena’s nearly three-decade old control over the BJP, Hindutva groups dragged Mumbai to the time three decades ago, when Mumbai last experienced such bitter communal division and violence: the 1992-’93 communal riots.

