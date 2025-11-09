'Love Jihad', Parks and Moral Panic: What Explains Fear of Intimacy in India?

Following the argument of “love jihad”, which crudely claims that Muslim men are waging a war in India to lure Hindu and Christian women as part of an ongoing demographic conspiracy, love and intimacy have become entangled in a paranoid discourse of safety and purity. As state surveillance continues alongside the implementation of new anti-conversion laws and anti-polygamy bills, how many of us can ‘afford’ to find love under this watch – where desire is never just personal but also political?

At a time when the state and institutions are clearly keeping an eye on citizens’ private lives –tracking what we say, what we eat, how we live and love – young Indians are entering the space of homegrown dating apps, especially in metropolitan cities, to seek love across lines. In this matchmaking ecosystem, families and communities have little say but conversations with users also reveal how much the “love jihad” rhetoric and the larger culture of moral policing affect their everyday interactions.

I spoke to young Indians in cities to understand how these tensions surface in unexpected ways. 25-year-old Aasha*, who comes from a Brahmin family in Jaipur, described how she has been trying to match and meet people from diverse communities for more than three years now. Fatigue has begun to set in. “India does not have a very healthy dating culture”, she told me.

“And I think that needs to change. But for that to change, we need a different kind of dating experience. I think there are taboos associated with online dating as well because I know of friends who are in interfaith relationships, but they haven't told their families. They say things like, “okay, we are in love, but we don't think our parents are ready to accept it, so let us just “enjoy” this experience of dating someone outside our kin.”