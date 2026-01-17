Meet 6 Non-Muslims from Owaisi's AIMIM Who Won Maharashtra Municipal Polls

Aurangabad emerged as one of the major successes for the AIMIM as it stood in second place in the city, behind only the BJP. The party won 33 seats, an improvement over its previous tally of 25.

Two of these candidates happen to be non-Muslims. Kakasaheb Kakde was elected from Ward No. 9 that is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Kakde has been associated with AIMIM since many years now.

Ashok Ranganath Hiwrale won from Ward No. 1. Another winner from Ward No. 1 was Vijayshree Jadhav.

Both Kakde and Hiwrale also head workers' unions in Aurangabad.

Aurangabad has been the centre of AIMIM's 'Jai Bhim, Jai Mim' politics - that is its attempts to unite Muslim and Dalit voters.

The performance comes as a major boost for the AIMIM, especially its Maharashtra chief Imtiyaz Jaleel who lost by a narrow margin in the 2024 Assembly elections.